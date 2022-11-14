Assam Govt, IIM Bangalore to Train 65 Professionals in Public Policy and Management

With the aim to encourage private sector talent to participate in the developmental journey of the state, the government of Assam has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB), to jointly operate the ‘Chief Minister’s Young Professional Programme’ (CMYPP). The candidates will be trained in public policy and management.

The programme is meant for early career individuals with a post-graduate degree in any field and willing to work in the district. The first batch of CMYPP will see more than 65 talented professionals being recruited jointly by the Assam government and IIM Bangalore, it claims. The programme itself will be a blend of academic and district-based work with a staggered academic programme spanning 40 days in Guwahati.

Professor MS Sriram and Professor Arnab Mukherji, from the Centre for Public Policy at IIM Bangalore, will be the programme directors. Upon successful completion of the two-year programme, the participants will be awarded a certificate in public policy and management by IIM Bangalore.

“This is a unique initiative where highly skilled people will get an opportunity to contribute at the grassroots level as well as gain academic expertise from a prestigious institute like IIM Bangalore. Endeavours such as these will open the doors of the government to talented people. More detailed announcements relating to this programme will be made shortly. My thanks to the team of IIM Bangalore for partnering with us," said Chief Minister of Assam, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Professor Rishikesha T Krishnan, Director, IIM Bangalore, said it was a great honour for IIMB to work with the Assam Government on this critical capacity building project. “This marks our biggest efforts in the Northeast and we hope the brightest talent in the country will get an opportunity to work for one of India’s fastest growing states. We expect a large number of applicants who are motivated by the dynamic leadership of the Hon’ble Chief Minister,” he said.

