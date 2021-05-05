Assam Govt Postpones Class 10 Board Exams Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases

The Assam government has postponed the Class 10 board examinations in view of surging COVID-19 cases in the state. The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) issued an order to this effect on Tuesday.

The revised schedule of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Assam High Madrassa (AHM) examinations shall be announced shortly after consultation with the state health department, it said.

The state has reported 4,475 new COVID-19 cases on Monday taking the tally to 2,67,925 while the death toll has increased to 1,430 with the 41 fatalities, including 15 from Kamrup Metro.

Meanwhile, the Assam government on Tuesday advanced the night curfew to 6 pm from the current 8 pm. The order will come into effect from Wednesday and remain in force till further orders. Night curfew was imposed on April 27 till May one and on April 30, it was further extended to May seven.

