Assam HS Result 2020: AHSEC Declared Class 12 Board Results at ahsec.nic.in

Assam HS Result 2020 | The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) announced the class 12 board exam results today. Students can check their 12th board results on the official website of AHSEC at ahsec.nic.in and on assamresults.nic.in as well. Approximately 2.34 lakh students had appeared for Assam HS board examinations which were conducted from February 12 to March 14, 2020 in across 826 exam centres.

Usually, the AHSEC announces the board exam results in the month of May every year, but this year it was delayed due to the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

Follow the Assam HS Results 2020 live blog to get the latest updates.

Here's how to check Assam HS board results 2020 online

Step 1: Visit Assam board's official website at ahsec.nic.in

Step 2: Click on link for Class 12 Results

Step 3: Fill your exam roll number and other details as provided on your hall ticket when asked

Step 4: Verify and submit the details

Step 5: Your Assam HS Result 2020 scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download softcopy for future reference

The AHSEC is expected to release the official notice on its website anytime soon regarding the timing for result declaration. Usually, the Assam board releases the result at around 9 am on the decided date.