Assam HS Result 2020: AHSEC to Declare Class 12 Board Results Likely on June 25 at ahsec.nic.in
Assam HS Result 2020: Once announced, students can check their much-awaited 12th board results on the official website of AHSEC at ahsec.nic.in and on assamresults.nic.in as well.
Assam HS Result 2020 | The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will announce the class 12 board exam results on June 25 (Thursday). Once announced, students can check their much-awaited 12th board results on the official website of AHSEC at ahsec.nic.in and on assamresults.nic.in as well. Approximately 2.34 lakh students had appeared for Assam HS board examinations which were conducted from February 12 to March 14, 2020 in across 826 exam centres.
Several media reports have quoted Assam board’s chairman Dr. Dayananda Borgohain confirming June 25 as the date of announcement of class 12 board results. Usually, the AHSEC announces the board exam results in the month of May every year, but this year it was delayed due to the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.
Here's how to check Assam HS board results 2020 online
- Step 1: Visit Assam board's official website at ahsec.nic.in
- Step 2: Click on link for Class 12 Results
- Step 3: Fill your exam roll number and other details as provided on your hall ticket when asked
- Step 4: Verify and submit the details
- Step 5: Your Assam HS Result 2020 scorecard will be displayed on the screen
- Step 6: Download softcopy for future reference
The AHSEC is expected to release the official notice on its website anytime soon regarding the timing for result declaration. Usually, the Assam board releases the result at around 9 am on the decided date.
