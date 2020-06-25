Assam HS Result 2020: Abhinash Kalita Tops Science, Krishna Maheshwari is Commerce Topper, Pubali Deka Leads Arts

AHSEC Assam Board HS 12th Result 2020 is here and so is the merit list. Pubali Deka tops the arts stream with 96.2%. For commerce, the first position is bagged by Krishna Maheshwari 94.2% and Abhinash Kalita with 97.2% is science topper. The stream-wise passing percentage is 78.28% arts, 88.18% commerce and 88.06% science. Those who are unable to find their names on the merit list should not worry a bit as they can check Assam HS Result 2020 at ahsec.nic.in, examresults.net, indiaresults.com.

Assam HS Final Result 2020 DIRECT LINK. Follow the Assam HS Results 2020 live blog to get the latest updates.

Students can directly check their Assam HS results here:

Assam Board Class 12th Result 2020 Merit List

Assam HS Result 2020 Arts

Total number of candidates appeared – 1,68,367

Total passing percentage – 78.28%

Topper – 96.2% (481/500)

1. Pubali Deka

Shraddha Bogohain (481/500)

2. Kashmiri Das

Anwesha Kashyap

Saima (477/500)

3. Jusmita Goswami

Farhanur Rahman

Mayurika Deka

Sangita Das

Poli Borah

Priyakhi Bora

Moumita Konwar (473/500)

Total number of boys appeared/passed – 76,847 / 57,254

Total passing percentage – 74.85%

Total number of girls appeared/passed - 91,520 / 74,543

Total passing percentage – 81.44%

Number of first division holders – 19,850

Number of second division holders – 44,191

Number of third division holders – 67,753

Top 5 districts

1. Baksa – 85.36%

2. Barpeta – 77.72%

3. Biswanath – 84.19%

4. Bongaigaon – 73.76%

5. Cachar – 65.06%

Assam AHSEC HS Commerce Result 2020 Merit List

Total number of candidates appeared – 17,713

Total passing percentage – 88.18%

Topper – 94.2% (471/500)

1. Krishna Maheshwari (471/500)

2. Harpreet Kaur (468/500)

3. Binita Saha (466/500)

Total number of boys appeared/passed – 13,170/11,415

Total passing percentage – 86.67%

Total number of girls appeared/passed – 4,503/4,181

Total passing percentage – 92.8%

Number of first division holders – 3,870

Number of second division holders – 5,415

Number of third division holders – 6,334

Top 5 districts

1. Baksa – 92.56%

2. Barpeta – 88.56%

3. Biswanath – 96.44%

4. Bongaigaon – 89.32%

5. Cachar – 86.44%

Assam Board 12th Science Result 2020: Merit List

Total number of candidates appeared – 39,574

Total passing percentage – 88.06%

Topper – 97.2% (486/500)

1. Abhinash Kalita (486/500)

2. Nayeema Firdous Borbhuyan (482/500)

3. Preetpal Bezbarauh (481/500)

Total number of boys appeared/passed – 26,330/22,739

Total passing percentage – 86.36%

Total number of girls appeared/passed – 13,244/12,143

Total passing percentage – 91.68%

Number of first division holders – 16,928

Number of second division holders – 14,747

Number of third division holders – 3,172

Top 5 districts

1. Baksa – 95.44%

2. Barpeta – 86.69%

3. Biswanath – 87.91%

4. Bongaigaon – 83.52%

5. Cachar – 89.83%

The AHSEC Assam Board HS 12th Result 2020 will help students take admission in college and pursue their area of interests. Students can download their Assam HSSLC Result 2020 marksheet for direct link once the same is put out. As they might be asked to submit a copy of their scorecard with college forms. The original marksheet will be provided to the students once the lockdown is completely lifted.

For downloading Assam HS Result 2020 marksheet, students need to switch to their preferred search engine and type the name of the board. The homepage of Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will appear. Now, under the latest notification look for ‘Assam HS Final Result 2020’ written in orange coloured test. After that click on the active link available right next to it. Then it will take you to a new page which will say ‘ HS Final Year Examination Results 2020, Assam Will be Available on 25-06-2020” right click on it. Then comes the Assam Board HS Result 2020 landing page - enter credentials and click on view result. Voila, your Assam Board HS Class 12th Result 2020 is here. Congratulations!

For the year 2019-20, the exam conducting body organised the class 12 higher secondary board examinations from February 12 to March 14.