Assam HS Result 2020: Date, Time and Other FAQs as Students Received AHSEC 12th Scores

Assam HS Result 2020 | The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has announced the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) results today at 9 am. The students who appeared for the Class 12 board exams earlier this year may check their Assam HS Result 2020 from the official website at ahsec.nic.in. Students are required to score 30 percent marks in a paper to pass the examination.

Follow the Assam HS Results 2020 live blog to get the latest updates.

Last year, the Assam Board results were declared on May 25. This year it was delayed by a month due to the pandemic and the precautions taken to arrest the spread of the coronavirus. The night before results can be stressful and scores of questions may arise, especially due to the prolonged wait. Here is a list of FAQs regarding the Assam HS results.

When will the Assam Higher Secondary Results 2020 be declared?

The Assam AHSEC HS Result 2020 will be declared today (June 25) at 9 am.

Where to check Assam Board Class 12th Results 2020?

Candidates can check their AHSEC Result 2020 at ahsec.nic.in. However, on the day of result declaration, there might be a lot of traffic on the official site. There are some other sites to check your Assam 12th Result 2020 from, such as iresults.net, examresults.net.

Assam HS Class 12th Result 2020 Passing marks

Students need to score at least 30 marks in a paper of 100 marks in order to qualify. For subjects with practical portions, you would need to get a 30 per cent score in the theory part and 40 per cent in the practical portion.

How to check AHSEC Assam Board HS Result 2020?

Follow the below-mentioned steps to get your higher secondary scores using the official websites:

Step 1: On search engine enter the name of the official website - AHSEC

Step 2: You will find a link on the homepage to get your AHSEC HSSLC results 2020. Click on the tab

Step 3: A form will appear on your screen then. Fill up the mandatory details in the form with the help of your admit card and press ‘Submit’

Step 4: Your mark sheet will appear. Save the PDF mark sheet for future reference

Where can I get updates of Assam Higher Secondary Results 2020?

Assam Class 12 students can stay tuned to our website for frequent updates on the higher secondary exam results. Follow the live blog to get the latest updates.