Assam HS Result 2020 Declared Today at 9am at ahsec.nic.in, How to Download AHSEC 12th Marksheets
Assam HS Result 2020: Assam Class 12 results can be checked on the official website at ahsec.nic.in.
Representative Image (Photo: News18.com)
Assam HS Result 2020 | The Assam HS Result 2020, which was declared today at 9am, has been uploaded on the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council's (AHSEC) official website soon after the announcement of the result. The Board has mentioned that the digital marksheets of the Assam HSSLC Results 2020 would be uploaded in the website and candidates would get the option of downloading them online. The hard copy of the Assam Board Class 12 marksheet and certificate will be sent to schools within one week.
The Assam Board declared the Assam AHSEC Class 12th Result 2020 for all the four streams - Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational. Students, parents and teachers will be free to check the Assam Class 12th Result on the official website at ahsec.nic.in.
Additionally, students can also check AHSEC HS Result 2020 from various other websites. Some of these are - asssamresult.in, iResults.net, EduAssam.com, ExamResults.net and assamresult.co.in.
Assam Board AHSEC HS Result 2020: Steps to download the marksheet
- Step 1: On official website of AHSEC at ahsec.nic.in click on the link for “Assam 12th Board Result 2020”
- Step 2: Go ahead and enter your roll number and date of birth
- Step 3: Your scorecard and marksheet for the Assam Class 12 Board Results will be displayed on the screen
- Step 4: Select the ‘Save as PDF” option to download your AHSEC marksheet. You can also choose the ‘Print’ option available at the bottom of the page for a hard copy
In case students face issue with internet then they can get their Assam AHSEC Result 2020 via SMS.
To check Assam AHSEC 12th Result 2020:
SMS - ASSAM12
The Class 12 examinations in 2020 were conducted by AHSEC between February 12 and March 14. Close to 2.3 lakh students from the state in the northeast appeared for the HSSLC exam 2020.
