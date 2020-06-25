Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

EDUCATION-CAREER

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Education and Career
1-min read

Assam HS Result 2020 Released at ahsec.nic.in; How to Check AHSEC Results Online, Via SMS

Assam HS Result 2020: The Assam HS Result 2020 announced on the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council's (AHSEC) official website at ahsec.nic.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 25, 2020, 10:57 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Assam HS Result 2020 Released at ahsec.nic.in; How to Check AHSEC Results Online, Via SMS
(Illustration: Mir Suhail)

Assam HS Result 2020 | The Assam HS Result 2020 has been announced on the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council's (AHSEC) official website at ahsec.nic.in. The Assam Board will send hard copies of the Class 12 marksheets and certificates to all the affiliated schools within one week.

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) regulates, supervises and develops the system of Higher Secondary Education (+ 2 Stage) in Assam. The Assam HSSLC/Class 12 Exams 2020 started on February 23 and continued till March 22 this year. The Assam Class 12 Exams were conducted for Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational Groups.

Follow the Assam HS Results 2020 live blog to get the latest updates.

Assam HS Result 2020: How to Check

  • Step 1: Visit the official website of AHSEC at ahsec.nic.in and click on the link for “Assam 12th Board Result 2020”

  • Step 2: Enter your roll number and date of birth

  • Step 3: Your scorecard and marksheet for the Assam Class 12 Board Results will be displayed on the screen

  • Step 4: Select the ‘Save as PDF” option to download your AHSEC marksheet. You can also choose the ‘Print’ option available at the bottom of the page for a hard copy

In case students face issue with the internet, they can get their Assam AHSEC Results via SMS as well by following the steps below.

To check Assam AHSEC 12th Result 2020:

SMS - ASSAM12ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

Candidates can check their AHSEC Result 2020 at ahsec.nic.in. However, on the day of result declaration, there might be a lot of traffic on the official site. There are some other sites to check your Assam 12th Result 2020 from, such as iresults.net, examresults.net.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading