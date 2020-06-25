Assam HS Result 2020 Released at ahsec.nic.in; How to Check AHSEC Results Online, Via SMS

Assam HS Result 2020 | The Assam HS Result 2020 has been announced on the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council's (AHSEC) official website at ahsec.nic.in. The Assam Board will send hard copies of the Class 12 marksheets and certificates to all the affiliated schools within one week.

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) regulates, supervises and develops the system of Higher Secondary Education (+ 2 Stage) in Assam. The Assam HSSLC/Class 12 Exams 2020 started on February 23 and continued till March 22 this year. The Assam Class 12 Exams were conducted for Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational Groups.

Assam HS Result 2020: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website of AHSEC at ahsec.nic.in and click on the link for “Assam 12th Board Result 2020”

Step 2: Enter your roll number and date of birth

Step 3: Your scorecard and marksheet for the Assam Class 12 Board Results will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Select the ‘Save as PDF” option to download your AHSEC marksheet. You can also choose the ‘Print’ option available at the bottom of the page for a hard copy

In case students face issue with the internet, they can get their Assam AHSEC Results via SMS as well by following the steps below.

To check Assam AHSEC 12th Result 2020:

SMS - ASSAM12 ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

Candidates can check their AHSEC Result 2020 at ahsec.nic.in. However, on the day of result declaration, there might be a lot of traffic on the official site. There are some other sites to check your Assam 12th Result 2020 from, such as iresults.net, examresults.net.