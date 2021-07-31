Assam HS Result 2021 Declared LIVE Updates: Check 12th Marks at ahsec.nic.in, Direct Link Here

Assam HS Result 2021 LIVE updates: Assam Higher Secondary Educational Council (AHSEC) will declare the class 12 results at 9 am. Students will be able to check results at official websites, ahsec.assam.gov.in, ahsec.nic.in, assamresults.in, and vidyavision.com. Students can also check their results directly at news.18.com to do so, students can fill the form below
Students can also check their scores via SMS, students need to type Assam12 and type their rollnumber and send it to 56263. They will get their result as an SMS alert. The result will also be available at Upolobdha app.
Assam HS Result 2021: Passing percentage for Science, Commerce and Arts
A total of 2,49,812 candidates had appeared for the examination out of which 38,430 candidates were from Science stream, 191,855 were from Arts stream, 18,443 were from the Commerce stream and 1,081 students were from Vocational course.
Passing percentage for Science stream: 99.06 %
Passing percentage for Commerce stream: 99.57%
Passing percentage of Arts streams: 98.93%
Assam HS Result 2021: Official website down
The official Assam Board result website seemed to have crashed due to heavy traffic. But no worries, you can check your numbers on following websites too:
ahsec.nic.in result 2021 HS
school.careers360.com
schools9.com
resultsassam.nic.in 2021 HS
eduassam.com
assamresults.in
iresults.net
assamonline.in
exametc.com
indiaresults.com
examresults.net
Those not happy with marks can appear for exams on Sept 15
Students who are not happy with their marks can appear in the optional exams conducted by the Assam Board. The exam will be held by September 15, depending upon the Covid-19 situation in the state. If not, the optional exam will be held later.
Here's step-by-step guide to check the results
Step 1: Visit the official website ahsec.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the result link on the home page
Step 3: Submit your roll number/registration number
Step 4: Result will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download results and then get a printout later for future reference.
Assam AHSEC HS Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Results of all three streams, commerce, science, and arts will be up shortly. Last year, commerce was the top-scoring stream with 88.18 per cent of students clearing the exam, followed by 88.06% in arts and 78.28% science students clearing the exam.
