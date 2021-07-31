CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Olympics2020#Coronavirus#ExamResults#BiggBossOTT#RajKundra
Home» News»education-career»Assam HS Result 2021 Declared LIVE Updates: Check 12th Marks at ahsec.nic.in, Direct Link Here
yello-bulltLIVE NOW

auto-refresh

facebookTwitterwhatsapp

Assam HS Result 2021 Declared LIVE Updates: Check 12th Marks at ahsec.nic.in, Direct Link Here

Assam HS Results 2021 for arts, commerce, and science Declared LIVE Updates 2021: Students out at ahsec.nic.in and news18.com

News18.com | July 31, 2021, 11:05 IST
ahesc, ashec.nic.in, Indiaresult.com, Assam HS Result, Assam board results, Assam board 12th result, Assam HS Result 2021, Ahsec result, Ahsec 12th result

Assam HS Result 2021 LIVE updates: Assam Higher Secondary Educational Council (AHSEC) will declare the class 12 results at 9 am. Students will be able to check results at official websites, ahsec.assam.gov.in, ahsec.nic.in, assamresults.in, and vidyavision.com. Students can also check their results directly at news.18.com to do so, students can fill the form below

Students can also check their scores via SMS, students need to type Assam12 and type their rollnumber and send it to 56263. They will get their result as an SMS alert. The result will also be available at Upolobdha app.

Read More
Jul 31, 2021 11:05 (IST)

Assam HS Result 2021: Evaluation criteria 

The exams were canceled due to surge in COVID-19 cases across the country. Later, Assam Board released the evaluation criteria on the basis of which the result is prepared. The evaluation has been done on the basis of performances in classes 10, 11, and 12.

Jul 31, 2021 11:00 (IST)

Assam HS Result 2021: Passing percentage for Science, Commerce and Arts

A total of 2,49,812 candidates had appeared for the examination out of which 38,430 candidates were from Science stream, 191,855 were from Arts stream, 18,443 were from the Commerce stream and 1,081 students were from Vocational course.

Passing percentage for Science stream: 99.06 %

Passing percentage for Commerce stream: 99.57%

Passing percentage of Arts streams: 98.93%

Jul 31, 2021 10:55 (IST)

Assam HS Result 2021: Here's how to check via SMS

Step 1: Open SMS app on your phone
Step 2: Tap on create new SMS option
Step 3: In the body text, type Assam12 <space> rollnumber
Step 4: Send it to 56263. Soon you will get the result as an SMS alert

Jul 31, 2021 10:53 (IST)

Assam HS Result 2021: Official website down 

The official Assam Board result website seemed to have crashed due to heavy traffic. But no worries, you can check your numbers on following websites too: 

ahsec.nic.in result 2021 HS
school.careers360.com
schools9.com
resultsassam.nic.in 2021 HS
eduassam.com
assamresults.in
iresults.net
assamonline.in
exametc.com
indiaresults.com
examresults.net

Jul 31, 2021 10:50 (IST)

Assam HS Result 2021: Science stream in numbers

Pass percentage: 99.06 %
First division: 3,291
Second division: 4,609
Third division: 542

Jul 31, 2021 10:49 (IST)

Assam HS Result 2021: Arts stream in numbers

Overall passing percentage: 98.93%
First division: 58, 244 
Second division: 89,520
Third division: 42,029

Jul 31, 2021 10:48 (IST)

Assam HS Result 2021: Commerce stream in Numbers

Overall pass percentage: 99.57%
First division: 11,189
Second division: 5,497
Third division: 1,678

Jul 31, 2021 10:46 (IST)

Assam HS Result 2021: No merit list 
The Assam Board has not released any toppers or merit list this year as the exams have not been conducted

Jul 31, 2021 10:44 (IST)

100 pass percentage in 13 districts

13 out of 33 districts have a 100 pass percentage in the Commerce Stream.

For Science, Goalpara district recorded a 100 pass percentage

Jul 31, 2021 10:39 (IST)

Those not happy with marks can appear for exams on Sept 15
Students who are not happy with their marks can appear in the optional exams conducted by the Assam Board. The exam will be held by September 15, depending upon the Covid-19 situation in the state. If not, the optional exam will be held later.

Jul 31, 2021 10:34 (IST)

58, 244 students secure first division

Assam HS Result 2021: Of the total 191,855 candidate who appeared for the Class 12 exams, 58, 244 secured first division. At least 89,520 students are in the second division and 42, 029 in the third division.

Jul 31, 2021 10:32 (IST)

Arts stream scores 98.93 passing percentage

Assam HS Result 2021: The passing percentage for Arts streams this year is at 98.93 percent. 

Jul 31, 2021 10:30 (IST)

Here's step-by-step guide to check the results 

Step 1: Visit the official website ahsec.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link on the home page

Step 3: Submit your roll number/registration number

Step 4: Result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download results and then get a printout later for future reference. 

Jul 31, 2021 10:29 (IST)

Pass percentage is 98.93%

The overall pass percentage this year is 98.93 percent 

Jul 31, 2021 10:28 (IST)

189,793 candidates passed

A total of 189,793 candidates of the total 191,855 candidates who appeared for the Class 12 exams have passed 

Jul 31, 2021 10:25 (IST)

AHSEC Assam HS Result 2021 Declared
The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council has declared the HS 12th results 2021. You can check either visit ahsec.nic.in or get results via SMS or 'Upolobdha' app available on Google Play Store.

Jul 31, 2021 10:02 (IST)

AHSEC Assam HS Result 2021 Today

AHSEC Assam has declared class 12 HS result for commerce, science, and arts students. Link to check score is available at ahsec.nic.in.

Assam HS Result 2021 Declared LIVE Updates: Check 12th Marks at ahsec.nic.in, Direct Link Here
AHSEC Assam HS results 2021 at ashec.nic.in

Assam AHSEC HS Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Results of all three streams, commerce, science, and arts will be up shortly. Last year,  commerce was the top-scoring stream with 88.18 per cent of students clearing the exam, followed by 88.06% in arts and 78.28% science students clearing the exam.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

More News