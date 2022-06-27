Assam HS Result LIVE Updates: AHSEC 12th Marksheet at ahsec.assam.gov.in, How to Download

Step 1. Go to the official website– ahsec.assam.gov.in

Step 2. On the appeared homepage, click on the result tab

Step 3. Candidates will be redirected to a new page, click on the Assam HS result 2022 link

Step 4. On the appeared login page, key in your roll number and password

Step 5. Assam HS result would appear on the screen

Step 6. Check and download the result

Step 7. Take a printout for future references