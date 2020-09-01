Assam HSLC 2020-21: SEBA to Reduce Class 9th and 10th Syllabus by 30 Percent for Next Year

The Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) has decided to reduce the syllabus for Class 9th and 10th by 30 per cent for the academic year 2020-21. The decision has been taken keeping the current scenario in mind. The decision came in days after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced to reduce the syllabus of their students.

SEBA chairman Ramesh Chandra Jain said that the decision to reduce syllabus for Higher School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) will be implemented only for this academic session. Earlier, the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council took a similar decision for students of 11th and 12th standard.

All the schools under the Assam State Board will be sent the new syllabus for the academic year 2010-21 in the PDF format through SEBA. The new syllabus will also be made available on the official website of SEBA at sebaonline.org. The move will help students to cope with the loss caused due to the ongoing pandemic.

The Assam Government took a decision to reopen its educational institutions. However, the decision has met with several issues due to the sudden rise in the number of virus cases. The Assam Government has now decided to keep the schools shut till September 30.

In an official notification from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) dated August 29, it was informed that the schools and educational institutions will remain shut for now. It read, “After extensive consultation with States and UTs, it has been decided that schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will continue to remain closed for students and regular class activity up to 30th September 2020. Online/distance learning shall continue to be permitted and shall be encouraged”.