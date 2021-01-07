Assam HSLC Exam Schedule 2021 Released at Sebaonline.org; Direct Link

Assam HSLC Exam Schedule 2021 | The schedule for High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Assam High Madrasa examinations has been released by the Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA). All those students who will be appearing in the examination can check the Assam HSLC 2021 schedule online at sebaonline.org.

Here’s the direct link to check Assam HSLC examination 2021

The Assam HSLC examination is scheduled to begin from May 11 to June 1. The exam will be conducted in offline (pen and paper) mode. The DISHA Psychometric Test will be held on June 2, 2021, while the practical examinations will be conducted from March 4 to 5, 2021, according to the schedule.

Important Points:

1- Students will be given five minutes of extra time to read the question paper from 8:55 am to 9 am in the forenoon shift and 1:25 pm to 1:30 pm in the afternoon shift. The staff member on duty will be instructed to arrange the distribution of question papers accordingly.

2- Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, Hindi, Manipuri, Hmar, Nepali, Mizo, Khasi, Garo and Urdu have been termed as Modern Indian Languages (MIL). The authorities will distribute separate question papers for the subjects — Assamese, Bengali, Hindi, Urdu MIL for the High Madrassa Candidates for a total of 50 marks and the students will be required to answer all questions within two hours.

3- The Board has clarified that there will be a common question paper with groups A and B for each language- Assamese, Bengali, Hindi, Bodo, Manipuri and Santhali irrespective of Elective or In Lieu Language.

4- Candidates taking the exam in Elective subject will have to appear in both the groups (A and B) while the candidates appearing in In Lieu language in Group A, which will be treated as Assamese (IL), Bengali (IL), Hindi (IL), Bodo(IL), Manipuri(IL) and Santhali (IL) respectively.