Assam HSLC, HS Result 2021: Know Time, Date of Assam Board 10th, 12th Result

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will declare the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) or Class 12 exam results on July 31 at 9 am on its official website - ahsec.nic.in. While the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) will announce the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) or class 10 on July 30 at 11 am at sebaonline.org.

Both the board exams were cancelled this year due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Almost seven lakh students had registered for the 10th, 12th board exam this year.

For class 10 students, their results will be prepared on the basis of class 9 finals and class 10 pre-board marks. While 40 per cent weightage will be given to class 9 final marks, 40 per cent weightage will be given to the academic performance in class 10 and 20 per cent from to internal assessments and projects. Students not happy with the marks can sit for a written exam to be held on September 15.

For students of class 12, as many as 50 per cent weightage will be given to the best of three subjects of class 10, 10 per cent to internal assessments, and 10 per cent on academic performance. 30 per cent will also be given to class 12 practicals. Those who have not appeared for practicals. Arts and Commerce students, who did not have practicals, will have 50 per cent weightage to the best of three subjects in class 10, 40 per cent to internal assessments in class 11 and 12, and the remaining 10 per cent will be marked by AHSEC.

This year, no merit list will be released meaning no topper will be announced. The government had formed two panels to formulate the evaluation criteria for both 10th and 12th results.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here