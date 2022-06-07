Assam HSLC Result 2022 Declared LIVE Updates: 56.49% Pass, 65,176 Get First Division

Live now
The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has declared the result for class 10 or HSLC board exams today, June 7. The result is available at official websites sebaonline.org, resultssebaonline.org. Students need roll number mentioned on admit card to check their scores.
Most of the students have obtained second division. As many as 65,176 students get first division while 99,854 get second division marks. Further, 64,101 students get third division.
Students who are unhappy with their results can apply for re-checking. A fee of Rs 350 will be applicable per subject. Students can also obtain photocopy of answer scripts with re-checking. Rechecking involves re-totaling, assesment of answers and correction of wrong entry of marks.
Raktotpal Saikia has emerged as top scoring candidate in Assam HSLC Result. Here is a look at this year’s toppers
Rank 1: Raktotpal Saikia scores 597 marks out of 600 Rank 2: Bhuyashi Medhi scores 596 marks Rank 3: Mridupawan Kalita scores 595 marks Rank 3: Labeeb Muzib (joint topper) Rank 3: Partha Pratim Das (joint topper)
Of the 4 lakh students who appeared for the exams, as many as 56.49 per cent of them have passed it. This is a huge dip from last year when 93.10 per cent passed. In fact, it is the lowest pass percentage since 2019.
A total of 4.31 lakh students will be checking their results. This includes 4.19 lakh students for HSLC and 11,245 students fro AHM. In HSLC, as many as 1.95 lakh students are males and 1.24 lakh are females.
Online result will act as a provisional marksheet, students need to ensure that there is no error in their results. Here are few steps to check no major errors –
— Totaling or marks — Percentage Calculation — Pass/ Fail Status — Spelling, personal details
The link to check result has been activated at the official seba website, however, for many students the website is not loading. If you are also facing a similar issue, here’s what to do
Check via SMS
Students can check their results, students can type SEBA20ROLL NUMBER and send it to the number – 57766.
via App
The Assam Class 10th result 2021 can also be viewed on mobile apps. Students are directed to download ‘SEBA Results 2022’ mobile app. Enter the registration number to check the results.
Direct Link
Students who clear the class 10 exams will be eligible to seek admission to class 11. The admission process too will be held online at the ‘Darpan’ portal. Students who clear class 10 can apply at darpan.ahseconline.in or ahsec.assam.gov.in
Students need to obtain at least 30 per cent marks to be declared as pass in the SEBA HSLC exam. Students need to obtain 30 per cent marks in each subject as well as overall. Students who miss the minimum requirement by a small margin will be given the required marks under grace marks policy.
Step 1 – Open any internet browser and browse the official website – resultsassam.nic.in
Step 2 – On the homepage, click on the link reading, ‘HSLC result 2022’
Step 3 – Next step is to enter the roll number in the space given.
Step 4 – carefully enter the captcha code which is shown.
Click 5 – Submit the form.
Click 6 – Your HSLC Assam result 2021 will appear on the screen.
Click 7 – Check your result and take a printout or screenshot for future purposes
|Year
|Pass Percentage
|2021
|93.10%
|2020
|64.80%
|2019
|60.23%
|2018
|56.04%
|2017
|47.94%
|2016
|62.79%
|2015
|62.20%
|2014
|61.42%
|2013
|70.71%
|2012
|69.63%
|2011
|70.38%
|2010
|63.22%
Students need roll number mentioned on admit card to check their scores.
Students can check results at official website –
— results.sebaonline.org
— resultsassam.nic.in
— assamonline.in
— assamresult.in
Assam will declare class 10 or HSLC result 2021 today, June 7 for early 4 lakh students who took the class 10 board exams. Students can download their marksheets from the official website, sebaonline.org. The result will also be available at News18.com.
To pass the board exams, students need at least 33 per cent marks. Last year, the Board did not hold any exams and based on alternative assessment, ad many as 91.30 per cent of students had passed. Even though the pass percentage is on a rise since 2017, it was at an all-time high in 2021. A huge jump from 2020 when 64.80 per cent of students cleared the exam, and in 2019, as many as 60.23 per cent cleared the exam. The pass percentage was at 56.04 per cent in 2018 and 47.94% in 2017.
