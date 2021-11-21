Assam Medical Colleges to Have Quota of Bhutan Students

The Assam government has reserved two seats for students of Bhutan in the state medical colleges from this academic year to foster ties between the two countries. Ruchira Kamboj, India’s Ambassador to Bhutan announced the same via Twitter.

“The Assam Government has allocated two MBBS seats for #Bhutan from this academic year, to foster the vibrant people-to-people ties between our two countries #MesmerisingAssam #Bhutan," Kamboj tweeted.

An Assam government official had said that the request for the reservation of seats for the students of Bhutan was placed before the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma by the Consul General of Bhutan in Guwahati Phub Tshering a couple of months ago, reported PTI. The Consul General had met the CM for the same. Sarma had asked Tshering to place the request in a written form. Thereafter, the Consul General wrote to the CM with the request for reservation, which was then pursued by Sarma, an official said.

The Assam government took the decision to allocate two seats to Bhutan students a fortnight ago, another official told the news agency. A decision will be also be taken regarding a full scholarship for the students subject to necessary approval by the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs, Government of India, as well as clearance from the External Affairs Ministry. As per the Assam government’s proposal, both the seats are to be allocated from the All India Quota (AIQ) seats in the medical colleges in the state, the official added.

Following the meeting, Sarma tweeted, “Delighted to meet Mr. Phub Tshering, Consul General of Bhutan, in Guwahati. We stand committed to upholding the bonhomie between Assam and Bhutan. He added that several issues of mutual interest were discussed to carry forward the long-cherished bilateral relationship between the two sides."

The NEET 2021 results were announced on November 1. The MCC is yet to announce the schedule for the counselling process. While 85 per cent of the seats are reserved under the state quota, 15 per cent of seats are reserved under the AIQ.

