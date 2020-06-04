Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Assam PAT 2020 Application Deadline Extended at dteassamexam.in , Last Date June 10

The Assam PAT 2020 admit card date will be notified on the website. Candidates are advised to to apply only through Online mode, no other means/mode of submission of application form will be accepted.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 4, 2020, 5:02 PM IST
Image for Representation

The Directorate of Technical Education, Assam, has once again extended the deadline of application submission of the Assam Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT) 2020 to June 10. The Assam Directorate of Technical Education has released a notification in this regard on its official website.

The Assam PAT 2020 admit card date will be notified on the website. Candidates are advised to to apply only through Online mode, no other means/mode of submission of application form will be accepted.

The Polytechnics offer a three year diploma courses in engineering and technology. The courses are offered by the Polytechnics affiliated to the State Council for Technical Education (SCTE), Assam, and approved by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

Assam PAT 2020: Steps to apply for Polytechnic Admission Test 2020

Step 1) Visit the official website – dteassamexam.in.

Step 2) On the homepage, tap on “Click Here to Apply”

Step 3) Fill up the application form

Step 4) Upload photograph and signature

Step 5) Click on the “submit” option

Step 6) Once you submit the form, you will be redirected the payment portal

Step 7) Pay and save the receipt for future reference

Step 8) In the end, take a print-out of the application form for future usage

For more details about the Polytechnic Admission Test 2020, applicants can click on the link to read the brochure.



