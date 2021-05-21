Assam PAT 2021 Notification: Check Eligibility Criteria, Steps to Apply

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Assam has started the online application process for the Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT) 2021. Students seeking admission to various diploma courses offered by State government polytechnic institutes of Assam can apply. The application form can be submitted online by June 30. The Assam Polytechnic exam is scheduled to be held on July 18 and July 25. The admit card for PAT 2021 will be uploaded on the website from July 16 onwards.

Assam PAT 2021: Important dates

Commencement of registration process: May 20

Closing of application form: May 30

Issue of admit card: July 16 to 20

Date of Admission Test: July 18 and 25

Assam PAT 2021: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: Applicants must have passed High School Leaving Certification Examination (HSLCE) or equivalent with at least 40% marks in Mathematics and science.

Age Limit: Upper age limit must not exceed 20 years 6 months as on December 31, 2021.

Assam PAT 2021: How to apply?

Step 1. Visit the official website of DTE Assam at dte.assam.gov.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the link for “PAT 2021 online application”

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new window. Read the instructions carefully and click on the tab that reads, “Click here to Apply”

Step 4. Fill in all the required details, upload the required documents and submit

Step 5. Make a payment of the application fee of Rs 500 and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates must save the unique application number generated after the PAT application form is saved as it will be needed throughout the admission process.

DTE will conduct the PAT 2021 exam in pen-and-paper mode at the designated examination center. The question paper will be comprised of both objective and subjective questions. The objective part consists of multiple-choice questions (MCQs) from English language and grammar, general knowledge, and technical aptitude in Maths and Science. The subjective questions will be long-answer questions based on the technical course. Visit the official website for more updates.

