Assam PAT 2021 Registration Deadline Extended, Exam Postponed

The last date for registering for Assam Polytechnic Admission Test 2021 (PAT) has been extended till July 20. This decision was taken by the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Assam. Those interested in appearing for the PAT 2021 exam can register themselves through the official website.

Subsequently, the exam date too has been shifted and now the Assam PAT 2021 is scheduled to be held on August 22. Previously, the date of exam was finalized as July 25.

Assam PAT 2021: How to apply

If you want to register for Assam PAT 2021, follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Open any internet browser of your choice and visit www.pat2021.online or dte.assa.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the official website, you will see an option that reads, “Click here to Apply”

Step 3: You will be directed to a new window where the application form will open. Fill in all your details correctly and attach all relevant documents

Step 4: Pay the fees and hit the submit button

Step 5: Once the form is submitted, an application number will be generated. Note that number carefully as you will need it in future

Step 6: Download and take a print of the successfully submitted page for your reference

Assam PAT 2021 is a state-level entrance exam which is being held to fill 4,425 diploma engineering seats in diploma engineering courses that are offered by PAT-affiliated polytechnic institutions. The courses offered in these institutes are affiliated to the State Council for Technical Education (SCTE), Assam. This course has been approved by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). Currently, there are a total of 26 polytechnics in the state.

