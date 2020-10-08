Take the pledge to vote

Assam PAT Results 2020: DTE Announces Polytechnic Scores on dte.assam.gov.in

DTE Assam PAT results 2020: The Directorate of Technical Education in Assam (DTE Assam) has announced the result for candidates who appeared in the Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT) 2020 on its official website. The DTE Assm PAT results 2020 was published on Thursday, October 8, on the official website at dte.assam.gov.in.

October 8, 2020
Assam PAT Results 2020: DTE Announces Polytechnic Scores on dte.assam.gov.in
DTE Assam PAT results 2020 | The Directorate of Technical Education in Assam (DTE Assam) has announced the result for candidates who appeared in the Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT) 2020 on its official website. The DTE Assm PAT results 2020 was published on Thursday, October 8, on the official website at dte.assam.gov.in.

The DTE conducts Polytechnic Admission Test in Assam every year to grant admission to students in various polytechnic colleges across the state. For the year 2020, the DTE Assam conducted the PAT 2020 examination on October 3, 2020.

Here’s How to check DTE Assam PAT results 2020

Step 1: Visit the official website of the DTE Assam at dte.assam.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “POLYTECHNIC ADMISSION TEST 2020 RESULT”

Step 3: Clicking on the link will redirect you to a new page

Step 4: On the login page, enter your credentials

Step 5: Once submitted, the DTE Assam PAT results 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Candidates are advised to download the results and take a printout

The Assam PAT 2020 Results were announced on Wednesday, October 7 and were published on the official website a day later. DTE Assam conducted Polytechnic Admission Test 2020 at selected centers at Mangaldoi, Tezpur , Tinsukia and in Govt. Polytechnics/ Institutions of Assam.

The PAT 2020 exam was earlier scheduled to be held in May this year. However, it was later postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Assam PAT 2020 is a multiple-choice based test conducted for subjects Mathematics and Science.

The online registration process for Assam DTE PAT 2020 started in March 2020. The DTE Assam hold PAT exam for Permanent Resident of Assam who want to seek admission into Diploma Courses in the State Government Polytechnics of Assam and Polytechnics outside Assam.

