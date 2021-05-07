Assam: Physical Classes In All Educational Institutions Suspended Indefinitely

The Assam government has announced that physical classes in all educational institutions in the state have been shut down for an indefinite period due to a surge in the COVID-19 cases.

State Education minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “From today (May 6), all educational institutions will remain closed till an indefinite period. Whether a district has touched 300 cases or not, every institution will have to be closed in the backdrop of the direction by the state government to close shops, commercial establishments, etc., from 2 pm everyday starting today."

As per an official notification by the state secondary education department, it stated that the directive shall be implemented for both government and private institutions, starting from pre-primary section to university level.

It further instructed the institutions that an online mode of education should be made available for students.

Besides, the official works of the educational institutions will be guided by the latest directives issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

Earlier, the Assam government postponed the Class 10 board examinations. The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) issued an order to this effect on Tuesday (May 4). It had said that the revised schedule of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Assam High Madrassa (AHM) examinations shall be announced shortly after consultation with the state health department.

