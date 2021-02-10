Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2021 Released At slprbassam.in

State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam, has released the Physical Endurance Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) admit card (SLPRB Constable admit card 2020) for the recruitment to the post of Constable (AB / UB) on its official website. All those candidates who will be appearing in this examination can go to SLPRB official website slprbassam.in and download their SLPRB Constable admit card 2020.

Apart from this, candidates can directly download their SLPRB Constable admit card 2020 from constablerecruitment.com. Through this recruitment drive, as many as 2391 vacancies for the post of Constable (UB), and 4271 for Constable (AB) in Assam Police will be filled.

Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2021: How To Download

Also, candidates can download SLPRB Constable admit card 2020 by following these steps given below.

Step 1: Go to SLPRB's official website slprbassam.in.

Step 2: Click on the link on the homepage where 'Download the Admit Card of the first 15 Districts for the post of Constable AB / UB' is written.

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Enter your credentials and login key.

Step 5: The SLPRB Constable Admit Card 2020 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the admit card and take a print out for future use.

As per the official notification, all those candidates who are facing difficulties in downloading the admit card may contact the authorities at 8826762317 or get in touch via email at helpdesk.admit@gmail.com.

Earlier, the physical test for Assam Police recruitment was conducted from August 25, 2020in 16 districts including for Kamrup, Nalbari, Barpeta Baksa, Dhubri, Cachar, Nagaon, Lakhimpur, Jorhat, Golaghat, Dibrugarh, Bongaigaon Kokrajhar, Sivasagar etc. However, on October 10, 2020Assam Police had decided to cancel the exam and had announced to conduct the entire process of PET/PST again.