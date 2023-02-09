The Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has begun the online application process for recruitment to various posts under fire and emergency services. Candidates can apply for the vacancies by visiting the official page of SLPRB at slprbassam.in. The online application process began on February 8 and will end on February 22. A total of 333 vacant posts will be filled by the Assam police through this recruitment drive.

Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Constable of Police (Communication): 262 posts

Constable (Driver): 3 posts

Constable (Dispatch Rider): 9 posts

Constable (Handymen): 2 posts

Constable (Messenger): 14 posts

Constable (Carpenter) in Assam Police Radio Organisation (APRO): 3 posts

Sub-Officer: 1 post

Emergency Rescuer: 39 posts

Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Applicants must have cleared or passed the Assam High School Leaving Certificate Examination (HSLC) or its equivalent from government recognised board or council.

Age Limit: Candidates applying for the post of sub-officer should be between 20 years to 24 years. Whereas for other posts, the minimum age requirement is 18 years and the maximum age limit is 25 years as on January 1, 2023. However, upper-age relaxation is applicable to aspirants from the reserved category.

Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official page of SLPRB at slprbassam.in

Step 2: Look for the ‘Online Application Portal’ link and click on it. On the new window, click on ‘Apply Online’.

Step 3: Then register on the portal to create a profile.

Step 4: Select the desired post, fill up the application form as asked, and upload all the documents.

Step 5: Once the process is done, preview the form and submit it.

Step 6: Save and download a copy of the same for future reference.

It is to be noted that there is no application fee for the above process. Candidates must read the official notification before applying for the desired post.

Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

Aspirants whose applications are found to be correct in all respects will be called for the Physical Standards Tests (PST) and the Physical Efficiency Tests (PET). Those who are shortlisted will be called again for a written test and oral or viva.

Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Salary

Candidates who are selected by the SLPRB will get a pay scale between Rs 14,000 to 60,500 and grade pay plus other allowances as admissible under the rules.

