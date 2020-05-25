Assam Police Recruitment 2020: SLPRB Invites Application for Various Posts in Forest Department, Check Details

The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) of Assam has invited applications for recruitment to various posts under the forest department on its official portal.

There are vacancies for 144 foresters, 812 forest guards, 11 stenographers, 35 surveyors, 28 mahouts, 1 carpenter and 50 drivers.

Candidates can apply for the posts online from May 25. The last date for filling applications is June 25.

The Board has said aspirants will not be charged for the application process. The selection will comprise two tests. In order to apply, candidates must have got themselves registered with the employment exchange of Assam.

For forester and stenographer posts, candidates should not be over 38 years and less than 21 years of age as on January 1, 2020.

The maximum age has been fixed as 38 years and minimum 18 for those applying for forest guard, surveyor, mahout, carpenter and driver.

There is a relaxation of 5 years for candidates belonging to SC, ST (H) and ST(P), while a maximum of 3 year of age relaxation has been extended to OBC/MOBC aspirants.

“For the purpose of determining the age limit, the SLPRB will accept only the date of birth recorded in the matriculation or equivalent examination certificate/admit card issued by a recognized education Board. No other document relating to age such as horoscope, affidavit, birth extract from Municipal Corporation, Health Department, service record etc. will be accepted,” said the circular. But, the Board has said it will be accepting birth certificate for the post of the mahout.

How to apply

Step 1) Go to the official portal https://www.slprbassam.in

Step 2) On the homepage, click on the notification reading, “SLPRB/REC/Forest/GD-III/1081/2020/179”

Step 3) On the right-hand side of the notification, click on the “Apply Here” option

Step 4) A new page will open. Fill all credentials and tap on the submit section

