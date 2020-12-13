Assam Police SI Exam 2020 Scorecard Released at slprbassam.in

The results for the Assam Police Sub-Inspector exam 2020 have been declared. The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) announced the result for the recruitment examination for Sub-Inspector of Police (UB) in Assam Police on their official website. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can visit the website at slprbassam.in to check their results.

Here is the direct link to the website’s page to check SLPRB Assam Police SI 2020 result.

Here are steps for how to check the Assam Police SI results 2020 -

Step 1: Visit at slprbassam.in

Step 2: On the home page, you’ll see link to the Assam Police SI results 2020, click on the link

Step 3: As soon as you click on the link, a new page will open on the screen asking for your credentials

Step 4: Enter you exam roll number and date of birth

Step 5: The Assam Police SI results 2020 will be shown on the screen

Step 6: Click on the ‘Download’ and you can take printout for future references

The written test for the recruitment for Sub-Inspector in Assam Police was conducted on November 22, earlier this year and the duration of text was two hours. It was held between 12 pm to 2 pm. The Assam Police SI exam 2020 is being held to fill up the vacant posts of dub-inspectors in the state police force.

The admit card for the SLPRB eligible candidates were uploaded on the official website and admit cards were allowed to be downloaded from November 16 to November 22.

The category wise cut-off marks for male and female candidates have been released by the police recruitment board.

• General (Unreserved): Cutoff for male candidates is 44.5 and for female candidates it is 34.5

• General (EWS): In case of male candidates the cutoff is 37.5 and females it is 27

• OBC/MOBC: Male - 40.5; female-31

• SC: Male- 41; female-29.5

• ST (H): Male-38; female-31

• ST (P): Male-41.5; female-31.5