Assam Rifles Recruitment 2021: Apply for 1230 Vacancies, 10th Pass Can Apply

Assam Rifles has invited applications for the post of technical and tradesmen recruitment on its official website assamrifles.gov.in. As many as 1230 posts have been announced for this recruitment drive. The online application process has started on September 11 and will continue till October 25. The vacancies will be filled through a recruitment rally which is scheduled to be held from December 1.

Assam Rifles recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates must have passed class 10 or 12 board exams from any recognised board of education.

Age limit: Candidates must have attained a minimum of 18 years of age and must not exceed 23 years as of August 1, 2021.

Assam Rifles recruitment 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Open any internet browser and visit the official website of Assam Rifles

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the online application link available under the recruitment section

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to a fresh web page where they will be required to register themselves

Step 4: Fill in all the required details, upload the documents and submit the application form

Step 5: Once submitted, take a printout of the application form for future reference

Assam Rifles recruitment 2021: Application fee

The application fee is Rs 100 for the general and OBC categories, and it is free for SC, ST, and female candidates.

Assam Rifles recruitment 2021: Selection process

The recruitment rally will include physical standard tests, physical efficiency tests, document verification, written test, trade test, and detailed medical examination. Applicants must note that merely qualifying in all the tests does not guarantee the final selection. The final selection will be done on the basis of candidates’ rank in the Assam Rifles merit list 2021 against the availability of seats.

