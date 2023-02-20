The Assam Rifles has begun accepting the online applications for the Technical and Tradesmen Recruitment 2023. Candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website at assamrifles.gov.in. The application process began on February 17 and will conclude on March 19. Through this recruitment drive, the Assam Rifles plans to fill up a total of 616 vacancies in the central paramilitary force.

“Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesman Recruitment Rally 2023 is tentatively scheduled from 1 May 2023 onwards for enrolment into Group B and C posts against 616 vacancies based on applications received from eligible male / female candidates for the trades/ posts,” reads the official recruitment notification.

Assam Rifles Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: The minimum age requirement is 18 years and the maximum age limit is 23 years as on January 1, 2023. The upper age limit has been relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Candidates are advised to read the notification.

Read | From IDBI to OSSSC Recruitment, Check out List of Government Jobs to Apply This Week

Assam Rifles Recruitment 2023: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website at www.assamrifles.gov.in

Step 2: Next, click on the apply link

Step 3: Fill out the application form

Step 4: Pay the application fee

Step 5: Upload all the required documents

Step 6: Submit the form and take the print for future reference.

Assam Rifles Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

The application fee for Group B vacancies is Rs 200. While for Group C openings the registration fee is Rs 100.

Assam Rifles Recruitment 2023: Selection Process:

Candidates who qualify in all aspects such as Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Trade Test (Skill Test), Written Examination and Medical Test will be shortlisted in Merit List depending upon the trade and category-wise vacancies allocated to States or Union Territories (UTs).

Read all the Latest Education News here