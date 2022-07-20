Assam Rifles Recruitment for 1380 Posts to End Today; Know How to Apply

The recruitment process for Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesmen positions will end today, July 20 by 11:59 PM. Eligible candidates must hurry up if they are interested in applying for the vacancies. The applications can be submitted online through the official website – assamrifles.gov.in.

The office of the Assam Rifles is looking forward to recruiting eligible male and female Indian citizens for a total of 1380 vacancies in various Group B (i.e., Religious Teacher and Bridge and Road post only) and group C trade (i.e., except Religious Teacher and Bridge and Road posts).

However, the Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesman Recruitment Rally 2022 is subject to change, which means that the number of vacancies may increase or decrease depending on the need.

Assam Rifles recruitment 2022: Selection Process

1. Physical Standard Test(PST)

2. Physical Efficiency Test(PET)

3. Written Examination

4. Trade Test(Skill Test)

5. Medical Examination

Assam Rifles recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: A candidate must be between the ages of 18 and 23 to apply for the positions.

As per the notification, only the dependent family member of Assam Rifles personnel who was killed in action, died while in service, who were discharged from service on medical grounds and missing while in service are only eligible to apply for Assam Rifles Recruitment through compassionate ground appointment.

Assam Rifles recruitment 2022: How to apply?

1. Open the official portal – assamrifles.gov.in – on any browser.

2. Click on the link to “Online Form” under JOIN ASSAM RIFLES section available on the homepage.

3. Select the post for which you wish to apply, fill in the required details, and pay the fee.

4. Submit the application and make a hard copy of it.

Assam Rifles recruitment 2022: Application fee

The application fee for Group B posts is Rs 200, while the registration fee for Group C posts is Rs 100. It is to be noted that, no fees will be charged from SC/ST/Women and Ex-servicemen applicants.

