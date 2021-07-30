Assam SEBA HSLC 10th Result at sebaonline.org

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) will announce the result for HSLC or class 10 students today. The result will be declared via a press conference and shortly after declaration it would it be available for students online. Students will be able to get their results at results.sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in, assamonline.in, assamresult.in.

Students can also check the result through the SEBA result app.sebaonline.org, results.sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in. Since a large number of students and their parents will be checking the result, it is likely that the websites might be slow. In such a case students can directly check their scores by filling in the form below. While it will be active once the result is out and display the scorecard, before the declaration, students can register to get the latest updates

The pass percentage is on a rise since 2017. Last year, 64.80% of students cleared the exam, up from 60.23%. The pass percentage was at 56.04% in 2018 and 47.94% in 2017.

This year, the exams were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Around 4.5 lakh students were to appear in class 10 board exams. Now, the result will be prepared based on a special criterion.

For class 10 students, their results will be prepared on the basis of class 9 finals and class 10 pre-board marks. While 40 per cent weightage will be given to class 9 final marks, 40 per cent weightage will be given to the academic performance in class 10 and 20 per cent from to internal assessments and projects. Students not happy with the marks can sit for a written exam to be held on September 15.

