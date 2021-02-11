Assam Secretariat Admit Card 2021 Released at recruitmentsad.in, Direct Link
Assam Secretariat Admit Card 2021 Released at recruitmentsad.in, Direct Link
The written examination is scheduled for February 21, Sunday.
- Trending Desk
- Last Updated: February 11, 2021, 18:00 IST
- FOLLOW US ON:
The Assam Secretariat Admit Card 2021 was released by the Secretariat Administration Department. The recruitment drive is conducted to fill up 170 vacancies of Junior Administrative Assistant in the Assam Secretariat. The written examination is scheduled for February 21, Sunday, at all the District Head Quarters of Assam. The examination will be conducted in a single shift, 10:00 am to 1:30 pm. All candidates who filled up the application form for Assam Secretariat JAA Recruitment 2021 can now download the admit card from the official website www.recruitmentsad.in. All candidates must download the instructions along with their hall tickets.
As per the official notification, no change in the examination centre will be entertained by the authorities.
Candidates must carry a valid identity proof to the examination centre.
Assam Secretariat JAA Admit Card 2021 Direct Link
Assam Secretariat JAA Admit Card 2021: Steps
Step 1: Enter the name of the official website of the search bar
Step 2: Now, the homepage of the Assam Secretariat Administration Department will appear on the screen
Step 3: Look for Admit card section and click on it
Step 4: Enter mobile number and acknowledgement number
Step 5: Cross-check the details and click on submit
Step 6: Assam Secretariat JAA Admit Card 2021 will show up on the screen
Candidates must check all the details mentioned in the admit card, including name, examination name, roll number, examination centre name. After checking these details, read the instructions carefully. For any confusion, candidates are advised to get in touch with the officials at the earliest.
The result of the written examination will be announced by the department on the official website. Candidates who will clear the written test will be called for partial examination and precis writing test.