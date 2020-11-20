Assam TET 2020 Registration Begins at ssa.assam.gov.in; Details

The Assam Higher Secondary Teachers’ eligibility Test (TET) 2020 notification was released on Friday, November 20. The Assam's Secondary Education Department released the notification for the aspiring candidates on the official Sarba Siksha Abhiyan website at ssa.assam.gov.in. The higher secondary level teachers’ eligibility test (TET) exam for postgraduate teachers will be held on January 10, 2021.

The Assam TET 2020 notification reads, “online applications are invited from intending applicants for appearing in the teachers’ eligibility test for post graduate teachers under secondary education Assam.”

Candidates willing to apply for higher secondary level teachers eligibility test (TET) exam 2020 for post graduate teachers can do so starting on Friday, November 20. For applying to Assam TET 2020, the aspirants need to visit the Sarba Siksha Abhiyan website at ssa.assam.gov.in. The last date for applying for the Assam TET 2020 exam is on Monday, November 30 and the last date for paying the exam fees on December 3.

The Assam TET 2020 exam fees for general category candidates is Rs 500, while for those who belong to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Other Backward Class, Minorities and Other Backward Classes and Persons with Disabilities, the fees is Rs 300.

Here is the step by step process for applying to higher secondary level teachers eligibility test exam for post graduate teachers:

Step 1: Go to your preferred browser and visit the official Sarba Siksha Abhiyan website, ssa.assam.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, you will see an option that reads ‘Apply Online’. Click on this option

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page, where you will have to click on the registration link option

Step 4: A new page will open where the candidate will have to enter details like, name, date of birth, among other details

Step 5: Fill all the details asked in Application form. After that, attach a scanned copy of your photograph and signature. Ensure that you have entered all the details correctly

Step 6: Now login and pay the fees for the examination

Step 7: After you have submitted everything take a print out for you reference