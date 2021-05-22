Assam TET 2021 Revised Result Out: How to Check?

The Assam Higher Secondary Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) is out. Candidates who had applied for the re-evaluation of their scores can check their results by visiting the official websites. The department, in an earlier notification, stated that the decision to revise the TET result has been taken after receiving several representations from the examinees. The Assam TET exam was held on January 10.

Assam TET revised result 2021: How to check?

Step 1. Visit the official website of the SEBA

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the ‘Assam HS TET’ Result’ (modified) link. There are two links available for the result, you can click on any of them

Step 3. Once you click on the result link you will be redirected to an external link. On the new page, enter your application number/username and password

Step 4. Assam HS TET result 2021 will be displayed

Step 5. Download and take a printout of it for future use

The Assam HS TET consisted of two papers - the first paper was common for all while the second paper was subject-specific. The first paper covered questions from Pedagogy, General English, Basic Numerical, and General Knowledge while the second paper focused on Commerce, Science, or General Studies and Current Affairs.

Candidates must score at least 60 per cent marks in each paper in order to qualify for the exam. The OBC/SC/ST/ MOBC/PH categories are given a relaxation of 5 per cent of marks, that is, they have to score at least 55 per cent.

The qualified candidates will be awarded a TET certificate by the Empowered Committee, Government of Assam after verifying the eligibility criteria and documents. The certificate has a maximum validity of seven years.

