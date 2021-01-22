Assam TET Merit List 2021: DEE Releases Fourth Provisional Merit List

The Director of Elementary Education Assam has released the TET fourth provisional teacher merit list. All the candidates who have successfully submitted the online application on DEE’s official website for the post of Assistant Teacher can check the fourth provisional merit list on the official site https://dee.assam.gov.in/.

Assam TET Merit List 2021 Important Points:

All the candidates who have been enlisted in the 4th Provisional Merit List will be required to select one of the districts and one of the posts.

“The enlisted candidates of the 4th Provisional Merit List must select one of the Districts and one of the Posts if their names are published in Provisional Merit Lists for more than one district for LPS and UPS within 12 hours from the time of publication of the Provisional Merit List,” read the official notice.

The authorities have directed those students who have been kept withheld to attend the documents verification process at Directorate of Elementary Education, Assam on January 23, 2021, between 11: 30 am to 5 pm. All the shortlisted candidates must carry all their original relevant documents with a photocopy set.

It is to be noted that the sudden drop in cut-off marks in any list is due to fulfilling of the existing reservation guidelines, as per government norms.

Assam TET Merit List 2021 Submitting Grievances

Candidates can submit their grievances (if any) through e-mail at grievance.prov.four.2020@gmail.com. All the candidate submitting grievances must specify their Application ID and district in the subject line of the email. All the candidates will be required to send their grievances from their own e-mail ID only. The candidates who have submitted their grievances once need not submit again. The authorities have clarified that most of the grievances have already been attended and the ones remaining, are being checked for its genuineness.

In addition to this, while submitting grievances through E-mail, here’s a pattern that needs to be followed:

Sub: Grievance in respect of 4h Provisional Merit List

The authorities will not accept offline grievances. The appointment letters will be issued only to the candidates whose names appear in the final selection list released by DEE.

