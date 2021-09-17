Assam TET Registrations Begin: Exam on October 10, Here's How to Apply

The online registrations for the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) 2021 in Assam started on Friday, September 16. The last date for registration for Assam TET is September 25. The interested candidates for Assam Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) can apply online by visiting the official website ssa.assam.gov.in. The last date for registration for Assam TET is September 25.

The exam is being administered by Axom Sarba Siksha Abhiyan Mission, which works to encompass the vision and approach to elementary education as evidenced in the shift to child-centric focus entitlements and quality elementary education in regular schools.

The Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) exam will be conducted on October 24, 2021. The admit cards for the exam will be issued on October 10, 2021. The Assam TET exam has two papers Paper-I and Paper-II.

Assam TET 2021: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website assam.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the register link given on the website

Step 3: Enter the details name, father’s name, and mobile number, mail ID on the registration window.

Step 4: Log in and fill the application form

Step 5: Upload Photo and signature.

Step 6: Deposit the application fees

Step 7: Save the application, click on print

Assam TET 2021: Fee

The application fee for the exam is Rs 325 for General Category and Rs 300 for SC/ST/ST/OBC/PWD.

