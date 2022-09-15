Assam to Convert All Govt Schools to Higher Secondary Level

The Assam government plans to convert all its secondary schools to higher secondary levels, the Assembly was told on Wednesday.

Replying to a question, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said that as per the New Education Policy, the state government has already upgraded 215 high schools to the higher secondary level.

The preparation to convert another 785 high schools to the higher secondary level is underway, he added.

The initial upgradation list was prepared by the Education Department, based on the availability of logistics, manpower, etc. and gradually, the other schools will also be upgraded, Pegu said.

The minister also said that operationalisation of classes in the newly-upgraded schools will be looked into at the district level. The required administrative machinery will be provided by the state government.

Earlier, a majority of the state government schools in Assam had classes up to 10 only while a few could take students at 10+2 level also.

The state government colleges in the state have the facility to teach higher secondary standard students.

