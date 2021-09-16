Assam to Reopen Schools for Class 10 from September 20

Assam will reopen all high schools, high madrassas, residential schools, and day boarding schools for classes 10 and above from September 20. Authorities of schools will ensure that all employees including teachers and non-teaching staff are fully vaccinated, as per the government order.

This was decided in a cabinet meeting held today. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “In the weekly #AssamCabinet, we took several major decisions regarding rhino protection, reopening of Class X, the premium for crop insurance, developing seed farms, State holiday on Karam Puja, ending license system for rickshaws, funds for infrastructure work, among others."

The decision has come after the state has received a steady positivity rate between 0.50 per cent to 1 per cent. The only cause of concern in the area is Guwahati which has about 20 per cent of all cases in the state.

Schools are reopening amid strict COVID-19 protocol. Wearing masks by students is mandatory, schools will regularly sanitize the campuses.

