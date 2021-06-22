Assam, Tripura Cancel Class 12 Board Exams, SC Informed

The Supreme Court was informed by the Assam and Tripura governments on Monday that their state boards have cancelled the ensuing class 12 exams. A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari said it will hear all the pleas on cancellation of state board exams on Tuesday at 2 pm.

The Counsel for the Karnataka government said it too has announced that class 12 board exam has been cancelled, but no final decision has been taken as far as Class 10 examination is concerned. Advocate Mahfooz Nazki, appearing for Andhra Pradesh, said that state government has decided however to conduct the examination as the COVID-19 situation is better in the state.

He said the final decision on holding exams will be taken in the first week of July. On June 17, the top court was informed that out of 28 states, six states have already conducted the board exams, 18 states have cancelled them, but four states (Assam, Punjab, Tripura and Andhra Pradesh) have not cancelled them as of now.

