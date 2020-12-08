Assam University Recruitment 2020: Last Date to Apply Online; Details at aus.ac.in

The Assam University Recruitment 2020 for the post of Professor, Assistant Professor and Associate Professor has begun. The last date to apply for the position online is December 8. Those aspirants who have still not applied for the position and are interested must ensure that they submit the online application latest by 5 pm today. Those willing to apply can visit the official website at aus.ac.in.

The offline application process needs to be completed by sending a copy of the downloaded form to “Assistant Registrar, Recruitment & Assessment Cell, Raja Rammohan Roy Administrative Building, Assam University, Silchar-788011, Cachar, Assam, India” in a sealed envelope super-scribed with the “POST CODE” and “NAME OF POST”. This needs to be done latest by 5 PM on December 14.

The university has announced the recruitment to fill 73 vacancies. Out of the total number, 23 vacancies are each for the post of Professor and Associate Professor, and 27 for Assistant Professor in Silchar and Diphu campuses.

Here is a list of subject-wise vacancies for Assam University Recruitment 2020 -

Silchar: HQ

Professor: Agricultural Engineering (1,UR), Applied Science & Humanities (1,UR), Bengali (1,SC), Computer Science & Engineering (1,UR), Economics (1,UR), English (1,ST), Ecology & Environmental Science (1,UR), Education (3,1UR,1SC,1OBC), Hindi (1,SC), Life Science & Bioinformatics (1,SC), Law in law subjects (1,UR), Mathematics (1,SC), Mass Communication (1,ST), Netaji Subhash Centre (1,OBC-PWD-LV), Political Science (1,OBC), Sanskrit (1,EWS), Visual Arts (1,EWS), Women Study Centre (1,OBC).

Associate Professor: Arabic (1,EWS), Agricultural Engineering (1,PWD-OH), Applied Science & Humanities (1,UR), Bengali (1,ST), Business Administration (1,ST), Commerce (1,OBC), English (1,SC), Ecology & Environmental Science (1,OBC), Education (1,ST), Electronics & Communication Engineering (2,1UR, 1OBC), Foreign Language (1,SC), Hospitality & Tourism Management (2,UR), Life Science & Bioinformatics (1,OBC), Mathematics (1,ST), Mass Communication (1,UR), Microbiology (1,OBC), Political Science (1,SC), Physics (1,ST), Sanskrit (1,UR), Sociology (1,UR)

Assistant Professor: Agricultural Engineering (2,OBC), Applied Science & Humanities (1,ST), Business Administration (2,1UR,1SC), Commerce (1,OBC), Computer Science (2,SC), Computer Science & Engineering (1,EWS), Economics(1,OBC), Earth Science (1,SC), History (2,1OBC,1EWS), Hindi (1,UR) Hospitality & Tourism Management (1,UR), Life Science & Bioinformatics (1,UR-PWD-OH),Law (2, 1UR1,ST), Law-Non Law Subjects [Economics,1ST,Mass Communication,1PWD-VH], Mass Communication (2,UR), Pharmaceutical Science (2,1OBC,1EWS), Social Work (1,OBC), Urdu (1,PWD-HH), Visual Arts (1,SC)

Diphu Campus

Professor: Geography (1, UR), Life Science & Bioinformatics (1, UR), Political Science (1, OBC)

Associate Professor: Geography (1, UR)

Here’s a look at the pay scale for each of the posts:

Professor Academic Level-14 : Rs. 1,44,200-2,18,200

Associate Professor Level-13A : Rs. 1,31,400-2,17,100

Assistant Professor Level-10 : Rs. 57,700-1,82,400