Assam Woman Constable Takes Care of Infant While Mother Writes TET

Deputy Speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly Dr Numal Momin shared a picture of a woman constable attending to an infant while the baby’s mother was writing the Teacher Eligibility Test at Bokajan HS School centre on October 31. The constable Kache Beypi can be seen holding the baby in her uniform outside the school in Karbi Anglong district on Sunday.

Momin took to Twitter to share the picture and wrote “I salute a lady constable Mrs Kache Beypi who take care of a TET examinee’s baby at Bokajan HS School TET EXAMINATION CENTRE. HUMAN TOUCH IS ALWAYS NEEDED. NEEDED MESSAGE OF THE HOUR."

Twitter users too praised her effort and commented with the words ‘salute’ and ‘respect’ on the MLA’s post. One user wrote, “Rare human being. Keep it up. God bless you and the kid. Stay safe." while another wrote, “God must be in you." (sic)

This was, however, not the first Assam lady constables had taken care of babies while the mother went to write exams. In 2019, two police officers were also seen holding babies in the Darrang district of Assam as their mothers attended the TET.

Mother is a verb. It’s something you do, not just who you are!Assam Police personnel in Darrang district taking care of the lil’ ones, while their mothers write the TET Exam. pic.twitter.com/u6fIx6hOjb — Assam Police (@assampolice) November 10, 2019

Assam TET is conducted for those who wish to teach in primary and secondary government schools across the state. The eligibility of TET which was earlier for seven years has now been extended to a lifetime by the Education Ministry across states and all India exams.

