Assam's Directorate of Sericulture Recruitment 2021: Applications Open for 180 Grade IV Vacancies at sericulturerecruitment.in; Check Here

The Directorate of Sericulture, Assam has opened recruitment window of 180 Grade IV vacancies in the Head Office and District/ Sub-Divisional Offices under Handloom Textile and Sericulture department. Interested candidates applying for the posts can apply online at the department'sofficial website at sericulturerecruitment.in. Out of the 180 posts, 4 posts will be for the Head Quarter and the remaining posts will be in the District/Sub-Division. Aspirants must also ensure that their forms are submitted latest by February 3.

Here is a look at the division of the post category wise

Un-Reserved category: 82 postsOther Backward Class category: 21 postsScheduled Caste category: 8 postsScheduled Tribe of Plains category: 5 postsScheduled Tribe of Hills category: 18 postsEconomically Backward Class: 40 posts

Directorate of Sericulture Recruitment 2021: Candidates will need to upload the following documents:

Latest passport size photo

Birth certificate issued by the authorities in case class 10 examination has not been given

Those who have given high school exam will need to upload a copy of their admit card

Qualification certificate

Scanned signature

Valid Registration Certificate of Employment Exchange

Declaration in Form-A related to the Assam Public Services Rules, 2019.

Copy of Persons with Disabilities Certificate / Economically Backward Class Certificate

Caste Certificate

The directorate will issue a date of exam for the said post. The exam for Grade IV vacancies by Directorate of Sericulture, Assam will be for 100 marks. Candidates will have to fill in the answers in an OMR sheet within a period of two hours. A list of selected candidates for the post will be released on the official website.

Candidates applying for the posts must ensure that they are not less than 18 years of age. The upper age limit for applying in the Un-Reserved category is 40 years, for OBC/MOBXC it is 43 years, SC/ST (P)/ST (H) can apply till the age of 45 years and Persons with Disability can apply till the age of 50 years.