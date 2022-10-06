At IIT Jodhpur Campus 16 languages are Spoken: Survey

IIT Jodhpur students and residents speak 16 languages, write 12 languages, and understand 20 languages, claims the new survey done by the institute. Apart from English and Hindi, these include Urdu, Telugu, Tamil, Sanskrit, Punjabi, Odia, Marathi, Malayalam, Maithili, Assamese, Dogri, Bengali, Gujarati, Nepali, Konkani, Sindhi, Santali, Kannada, adds the survey.

Every year IIT Jodhpur conducts a language diversity survey on the occasion of International Mother Language Day to celebrate unity in diversity. This year’s survey has shown that the Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur houses residents from every nook and corner of India and multiple languages are spoken at the campus.

IIT Jodhpur community also has the expertise to communicate in 16 dialects including Tulu. Rajasthani, Mevadi, Marwadi, Magadhi, Lambadi, Haryanvi, Bhojpuri, Braj Bhasha and foreign languages including Arabic, Deutsch, French, Japanese and Korean.

Speaking about the language diversity at IIT Jodhpur, Prof. Santanu Chaudhury, Director, IIT Jodhpur, said, “IITJ has created an inclusive but linguistically diversified community which is working together to bring glory to the country, making India technologically self-reliant and advancing the technology envelope for the world.” Pulipati Surya Sai Satwik, B.Tech Student from Telangana said, “IIT Jodhpur is another home away from home for us students.”

