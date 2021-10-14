Atal Residential Schools in UP to Provide Free Education to Labourers’ Children

In a bid to provide better, equal, and accessible education to the underprivileged and deprived sections, the Yogi government is all set to open Atal Residential Schools in the state where children of labourers will be given the quality and free education.

Securing the future of the children of labourers and ensuring that they do not live nomadic lives, Atal residential schools are being built at each of the 18 divisional headquarters. Construction of these schools is progressing at a rapid pace in Aligarh, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Basti, Bareilly, Chitrakootdham, Devipatan, Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Meerut, Mirzapur, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Moradabad, Agra, Saharanpur and Varanasi.

The Public Works Department has been roped in as the executive body for the construction of Atal Residential Schools. For the construction of these schools, in the financial year 2019-20, an amount of Rs 180 crores was transferred to the executive body in March 2020. Whereas in the current financial year, the government has also allocated a budget of Rs 270 crores for the construction of these schools in a time-bound manner.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.