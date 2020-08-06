Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

ATMA 2020 Admit Card Released at atmaaims.com, Check Details Here

This year, the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) will be held online on August 7 due to health safety factors associated with the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Trending Desk

August 6, 2020, 7:24 PM IST
ATMA 2020 Admit Card Released at atmaaims.com, Check Details Here
ATMA 2020 Admit Cards | The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) released the ATMA Admit card on Thursday. The admit card which carries details like name of the candidate, roll number, address of exam centre and photo will only be available online and will have to be downloaded. AIMS will not be sending hall tickets via post.

Those who registered for ATMA 2020 can download hall tickets from the official website of Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) at https://atmaaims.com/?AspxAutoDetectCookieSupport=1.

How to download ATMA 2020 admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website atmaaims.com

Step 2: On the homepage, search for ATMA Admit Card 2020 link

Step 3: Click on it and enter the required details for Log in

Step 4: ATMA 2020 Admit card will appear on the screen. Take printout.

Reach the exam centre with the downloaded copy of the admit card.

Applicants should verify that all the details printed on the admit card are correct. If the information on the hall tickets does not match with the ID proof, candidates may not be allowed to take the exam.

Candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam hall without the respective admit card. They are required to paste a recent passport size photograph on the ATMA 2020 admit card after taking printout. A hall ticket will not be considered valid without a candidate’s photo.

This year, the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) will be held online on August 7 due to health safety factors associated with the novel coronavirus outbreak. The national level entrance test ATMA is conducted by the Association of Indian Management Schools each year for granting admission into MBA, PGDM, MMS and MCA courses.

