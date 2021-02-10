ATMA 2021 Admit Card Released At atmaims.com; Direct Link here

The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) has released the ATMA admit card 2021 on February 10on its official website. All the candidates who have registered to appear in the examination can visit the official website and download the ATMA admit card 2021 by using the roll number and password. The admit cards released today at the exam portal --atmaims.com-- are for the ATMA 2021 exam schedule from February 14. The exam will be held as an AI and Live Human-Proctored home-based online test.

Earlier, in an official notification, AIMS has stated that the students appearing for ATMA exam will have to compulsorily give the mock test on February 11. All the candidates must arrange a laptop with a webcam to appear in the mock test.

ATMA Admit Card Direct Link- Click here

The ATMA result 2021 will be announced on February 19. The ATMA scores are accepted by over 740 business-schools in India for granting admission to candidates in various management programmes.

How to download ATMA 2021 admit card

The ATMA 2021 admit card has been made available at the official portal. Registered candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to download the ATMA admit card 2021.

Step 1- Go to the official website of ATMA 2021- atmaims.com.

Step 2- On the homepage, click on ATMA 2021 admit card link flashing in the latest update section.

Step 3- Now, enter your user ID (roll number) and password to access the ATMA hall ticket

Step 4- Upon successful login, ATMA admit card 2021 will be displayed on the computer screen.

Step 5- Download the ATMA admit card 2021 and take its printout for future use.

The ATMA admit card will have details are mentioned on it such as- candidates’ name, candidates’ photograph and signature, roll number, time slot, and exam day guidelines.