ATMA 2021 Result Announced For February Session, Check Details

The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) has declared the result of ATMA 2021 on its official website, atmaaims.com. All the candidates who had appeared in the entrance examination can access their results from the official website using their login details- user ID and password. ATMA test is held multiple times a year. The first session of ATMA was organised by AIMS on February 14. The exam was conducted in a single shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. A total of 180 objective type questions were asked in the examination. As per the ATMA marking scheme, one mark was awarded for every correct answer, and .25 was deducted for each wrong answer.

The ATMA 2021 scorecard has a mention of the candidate’s name, sectional marks, and overall percentile.

ATMA Result 2021: How To Download

All those candidates who took the online test must follow the below-listed below to download the AMTA result 2021:

Step 1: First, candidates must visit the official website of AIMS- atmaaims.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “Candidate Login” tab that appears at the top right corner.

Step 3: From the drop-down menu, select the examination date (February 14) and choose the exam. In the space provided, enter your login credentials-username and password.

Step 4: ATMA result will appear on the computer screen.

Step 5: Download the ATMA result 2021 and take its printout for future reference.

The application process for the AIMS Test for Management Administrations (ATMA 2021) was started on December 21, 2020. The candidates were given time till February 7, 2021, to fill the application form and pay the fee. The last date for online registration was February 8, 2021. The admit cards of the candidates for appearing in the examination were issued on February 10, 2021.