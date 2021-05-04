ATMA 2021 Result for April Session Out, Here’s How You Can Check

The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) has declared the result of the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA 2021) on its official website - atmaaims.com.

Students who took the admission test on April 25 can check their results by using the registered login credentials. The scorecard will bear details like candidate’s name, sectional marks, and overall percentile. ATMA 2021 for the April session was conducted in AI and live human-proctored home-based online mode on April 25 in a single shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. Here’s how you can download.

ATMA Result 2021: How to download

Step 1. Go to the search bar of any internet browser and type the official web address of ATMA - atmaaims.com

Step 2. On the homepage, click on ATMA 2021 April session result link

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page where you have to enter registered login details like username and password

Step 4. ATMA result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5. Download the ATMA result and save it for future reference

ATMA is conducted in several sessions every year to offer admissions to various MBA, PGDM, MCA, PGDBA programs at 524 participating colleges. Candidates qualifying for the entrance test can participate in the admission process further.

Meanwhile, ATMA has also started the registration process for May 2021 session. The online application started on April 26 and will conclude till May 22. The exam is scheduled to be held on May 30 and the admit card will be made available from May 26.

The result is scheduled to be declared on June 5. Successful applicants can also take the mock test available on the website by using their registered login credentials. They can familiarize themselves with the exam pattern and exam details by doing so. The sample question papers and other details are also available on the website. Aspirants are advised to visit the website ATMA portal for more details.

