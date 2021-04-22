ATMA MAT April 2021 Admit Card Released, Exam on April 25

Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) has released the admit card for Management Admissions Test (MAT) 2021 for the April session on its official website atmaaims.com. The AIMS Test for Management Admission (ATMA) is scheduled to be held on April 25 in a single shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. Those who have successfully applied for the ATMA April 2021 exam within the stipulated date can download their hall ticket using their registered login credentials.

The ATMA April 2021 exam will be conducted in an AI and live human-proctored home-based online test mode. The result for the same will be declared on April 30. Aspirants need to ensure that they take the test in a closed space as each and every movement will be recorded, as per the rules. They will also have to keep mic on throughout the exam. Candidates will be able to submit their test only after two hours of start.

Step 1: Visit the official website of ATMA 2021 at atmaaims.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Login for candidates’ tab

Step 3: Next, select the exam date from the drop-down menu and enter the required login details

Step 4: The ATMA 2021 admit card will be displayed on the computer screen

Step 5: Download the hall ticket and keep it safe

ATMA will be conducted in AI and remote proctor mode that candidates can take from their home or any remote location.

The exam will start at 2 pm but candidates need to login at 1:30 pm and keep their valid ID proof handy to display it in front of the camera on demand of the proctor.

If in case the test stops in between, candidates will have to re-login after 3-4 minutes. The test will resume from where it was stopped, as per the official notice by the institute. For any technical assistance, candidates can contact the helpdesk number printed on the admit card.

Candidates can also take the mock test to get familiar with the exam scheme. The mock test will be available on April 23.

