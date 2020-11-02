AUD Releases MA Entrance Exam Schedule, Check Details at aud.ac.in.

The Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) on Monday released the phase 1 time table of postgraduate entrance exam. The University will be conducting phase 1 of Masters Entrance exams for admissions in the postgraduate programmes from November 6. The exams will be going on till November 8. All details regarding the upcoming exam have been made available at the official website of the university, aud.ac.in.

The examinations will be conducted for admissions in the following courses:

Masters in Law

Masters in History

Masters in Global Studies

Masters in Urban Studies

Masters in English

Masters in Economics

Masters in Gender Studies

The Ambedkar University Delhi will carry out the postgraduate entrance test for admission to various other Masters programmes at the university in the second phase.

It must be noted that the exact details of the Ambedkar University Delhi postgraduate entrance exam timings and instructions has been released on the official website of the university. The candidates must necessarily check the details at aud.ac.in.

The duration of the MA entrance exams will vary from programme to programme. For some of the programmes, the duration of 120 mins while for some, the same is for 150 minutes.

After the examinations, the varsity will carry out interviews for the shortlisted candidates between November 12 and November 19. It must be noted that the interviews conducted in this duration will be only for those who have given exams in phase 1.

Here are some important details regarding the admit card that aspirants appearing for Ambedkar University Delhi Masters exam must keep in mind:

1. The admit card will be made available on the official website of Ambedkar University. All candidates will mandatorily need to have a copy of this document. Once the admit card is released it needs to be downloaded from aud.ac.in.

2. The admit card for the Master Programme exam will be released only two days before the date of the exam.

3. The admit card will consist of all details including the name of the candidate, the selected subject of the entrance examination, details of AUD entrance exam centres and exam day guidelines.