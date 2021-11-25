Australia Reopens Borders for International Students, Education Minister Calls it a Welcome Move

After one of the world’s largest lockdowns, Australia will be opening its borders for international students from December 1. International students contribute AUD 31 billion, annually to the Australian economy. This also includes Indian students who consider Australia as one of their most prefered study destinations.

Soon after Alan Tudge, the Australian Minister for Education and Youth made the announcement, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, India reshared the announcement and called it “the most welcome move". Pradhan added that since the Australian continent has allowed Covaxin to its list of Covid-19 vaccines.

Alan Tudge, the Australian Minister for Education and Youth tweeted, “We are opening borders to international students on 1 December. This is good for those students, good for the unis and good for our economy."

To which, Pradhan wrote, “This is a most welcome move for all Australia-bound Indian students. The addition of #Covaxin into Australia’s list of approved Covid19 vaccines will further ensure the return of Indian students and professionals to Australia."

Earlier, Pradhan had raised the issue of the return of Indian students studying in that Australia to Tudge. In a virtual meeting, the Australian minister had briefed Pradhan about the steps their government will be taking to ensure the smooth return of Indian students to Australia. “The two ministers talked about strengthening the growing Australia-India partnership in higher education with an emphasis on two-way student mobility, teacher exchanges, and applied research,” a senior official in the education minister had said.

Not just Australia, several countries are now allowing have now approved Covaxin, But Travel For Indians Remains Distant Dream Nepal, Oman, Mauritius, Greece, Mexico, and the Philippines. Meanwhile, a total of 96 countries have approved Covishield and other WHO-approved vaccines. As per a statement by the Health Ministry, “At present, 96 countries have agreed to mutual recognition of vaccine certificates and also those who recognise Indian vaccination certificates of travellers fully vaccinated with Covishield/WHO approved/nationally approved vaccines."

