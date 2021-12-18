Avoid These Career Mistakes That Hamper Professional Growth

Everyone works hard to move ahead in their career. For this some people work hard to meet deadlines while some impress bosses, seniors with smart work. However, employees sometimes commit mistakes in their career which even turns to blunder and they do not realise that these mistakes can obstruct their career growth.

Employees usually dream of speedy progress in their career in a short time which may turn negative at times. Your behaviour in the office impacts your career growth. If after excelling at the workplace you are unable to achieve progress then it indicates that you are definitely making some unnoticeable mistakes.

Here are a few mistakes that should be avoided at the workplace for rapid professional growth.

Office Politics

Your participation with colleagues in office politics should always be avoided. Inciting disputes in the office, humiliating your colleagues or spreading rumours are the parts of office politics. Someone might not notice these habits of yours but it will be exposed soon and known by your colleagues in the office. If you are also in such politics, then you should get rid of this habit soon otherwise it will adversely affect your career growth.

Making false promises to the boss

Never commit any work related promise to your client or boss, which you cannot fulfil on time. Whenever you take any project, consider the deadline carefully. Do not promise such deadlines only to impress your boss which are difficult for you to meet.

Not adopting modern technology

The technology is advancing every day, if you want to achieve success, learn to own the technology as it changes. Learn everything that is beneficial for your career as needed according to your job role.

