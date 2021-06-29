Awaiting Class 12 Results? Start Applying at These Colleges

The states are prepping up to announce the Class 12 result as soon as possible. This year, many states have opted for a non-examination route for Class 12 evaluation and the results will be prepared on the basis of internal assessment and previous year’s marks.

While students are awaiting their results, several colleges and universities have started the online application process for undergraduate programmes. Here’s the latest status of the admission process across colleges for the first-year UG courses:

Annamalai University

Chennai’s Annamalai University started the application process for different on-campus courses, including undergraduate, diploma, certificate, and postgraduate degrees, on its official portal. Students can submit their application by July 20 in online mode while for offline mode, the last date to submit the application form is July 29. Check how to apply, here.

Hyderabad University

The varsity is accepting online applications for various UG programmes on its official portal. The interested and eligible aspirants can apply till July 20 in the online mode. The admission will be offered through an entrance test held in online and offline mode across 39 centres in the country. The university offers a total of 2328 seats in 117 courses. Click here for further details.

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU)

SSPU has already begun the admission process for its undergraduate, postgraduate and diploma courses for the academic year 2021-22. The last date to submit the SPPU admission form is July 4. The varsity will offer admission on the basis of an one-hour online entrance exam. Read more.

Jawaharlal Nehru University

JNU will be conducting the entrance exam for admission to various UG and PG courses whenever the situation gets normal. The vice-chancellor of the university Mamidala Jagdesh Kumar said in an earlier statement that if the admissions for UG courses take place at a later date, the varsity will adjust the academic calendar without compromising academic rigor. For more details, click here.

Delhi University

DU is likely to begin the UG admission process by July 15. The admission is offered on the basis of merit basis. However, this year, the varsity has proposed to offer admission through Central Universities Common Entrance Test. While the final decision is yet to be taken, the board will consider the class 12 result for preparation of the merit list, if the CUCET route doesn’t work out. Read more here.

Jamia Millia Islamia

The application process for Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) admission 2021 is ongoing and will close tomorrow, June 30. The varsity will conduct an entrance exam from July 26 to August 28 for 134 courses. Students can visit the official portal of JMI for more details click here.

Indraprastha University

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University has started the online registration process on its official website. Aspirants can apply for various UG courses till July 15. However, admission to BTech, BArch, and medical courses will be granted through the JEE Mains, NATA, and NEET respectively. Read the details here.

